This message is designed to address two disturbing elements present in the Democratic Party of Fayette County: No. 1 is apathy, and No. 2 is fear.
Apathy can be defined numerically as approximately 7,800 registered Democrats did not bother to vote in the 2020 presidential election, probably the most important election of our time. This is not to mention the many registered Democrats that didn’t vote party.
Fear can be defined by the obvious lack of support for the Democratic Party here because registered Democrats are afraid to proclaim their Democratic, liberal, progressive or left-wing views in an area that is dominated by so-called Republicans, conservatives, and right-wing voters.
My plea is: Don’t be a Democrat in name only. Or if you truly don’t want to be a Democrat, change your party affiliation at the election bureau.
The morale of our fellow Democrats needs a big boost, so get involved if you are a true Democrat. Attend city council meetings, borough council meetings, county commissioner meetings. Join advocacy groups like the Fayette New Deal Democrats. Volunteer to help at rallies and events that promote Democratic values.
It’s OK to broadcast that you are a Democrat, a liberal, a progressive, a left-leaning voter. Don’t let the other side pull the wool over your eyes. And please vote in the next election, by mail or in person. No excuses!
Bill Zack Jr.
Uniontown
