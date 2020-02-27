Like most of us who have become Democrats predicated upon the actions and statements of Donald Trump, the most important thing to me is that my party nominate the person who is best positioned to defeat the incumbent: someone who can restore honor, integrity, freedom, sanity, and basic human decency to our nation, and who can begin to stanch the wounds that have been inflicted through the Trump years of tearing the country apart and turning us against each other.
Removing Trump from office becomes more difficult as the Democrats who remain in the hunt turn their fire on each other as they did in the most recent debate in Las Vegas, Nevada. After they tell us why their opponents are not fit to be the nominee with withering criticism, they go on to say that they will support whichever individual becomes the party's standard-bearer: it does not add up.
There is nothing wrong with contrasting one's record with that of others and criticizing one's opponents for the nomination, but to slam and delegitimize goes beyond the pale and damages the party and its chances to win such a critical election.
Such tactics play into Trump's hands and provide him with plenty of ammunition to use in advertising as we approach November. Trump can say, "Don't take it from me. Look at what the nominee's opponents said about that individual". May the Democratic Party somehow find the way to recover from the effects of the circular firing squad that is currently on display.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.