I first thought it was a joke when I heard that among the speakers at the Republican National Convention would be the white Missouri couple who pulled guns on and threatened peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters who were marching past their home, but lo and behold, it was true, and it clearly demonstrates the vast differences between the two major political parties.
The Democratic National Convention contained a moving and uplifting speech from a 13-year-old boy who was helped by Joe Biden with stuttering. Can anyone imagine Donald Trump assisting a child in need of guidance or having a positive influence on a child, or on anyone? Of course not.
In secretly recorded conversations, Trump's sister, retired U. S. District Court Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, someone who knows the president best, told us what we already knew: that Donald is out for Donald, that he has no principles: none. She joins a chorus of others: former Trump appointees and confidants, in exposing him for what he is: an incompetent, incurious, infantile, immature, hateful, eslfish, self-absorbed, and bigoted man.
This president serves his shrinking base, and only his base, including the adoring National Rifle Association, which was surely gleeful over the proud promotion of two people who used their guns to intimidate and terrorize those who were exerting their First Amendment rights.
Those of us who continue to believe that a president should demonstrate honor, integrity, empathy, compassion, and basic human decency, a president who should appeal to our better angels, a president who should serve all of the American people rather than only those who voted for him, have a clear choice on November 3.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
