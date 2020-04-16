Have you noticed how eerie the sound of silence is? During this malady, the noise from planes cars and trucks is almost non-existent. The governor has decided what businesses are life sustaining. Freedoms that we consider rights are now limited. Folks welcome to "The Green New Deal." Current events bring to my memory the movie from 1951 titled "The Day The Earth Stood Still." The films storyline begins with a flying saucer landing in Washington, D.C.
A humanoid alien visitor emerges from the craft to deliver an important message that will affect the entire human race. Sorry I wont give it up. Please view the film when you are able.
We must question our elected leaders as to who, what, where, when and why a virus is able to bring our country to an almost stand still. Lets start with who? Who: This will be a multiple choice answer. A. The communist Chinese. B. The hierarchy of the Democrat Socialists of America or C. both A and B.
What: According to the Center for Disease Control COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Where: According to the Canada Free Press the virus did originate in a bio-warfare lab located in Wuhan China. Time for a question? Did the virus leave the laboratory by accident or intent?
When: The first case of COVID-19 was on the 17th of November and was in Wuhan China. The first case in the United States was reported on January 21. It moved through our country at warp speed. Was seeding a possibility?
Finally why. The million dollar question. Lets change the question of why to why and why now? Another multiple choice answer is in order. A. It is and election year. B. It is an election year or C. both A&B. The virus has been referred to as the invisible enemy. I believe the enemy walks among us. Elections do indeed have consequences!
Edward Zadylak
Connellsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.