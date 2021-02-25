I would like to congratulate my fellow members of the Fayette County COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force for the incredible work being done to help our citizens.
In just a few weeks, we’ve vaccinated more than 7,000 residents through various clinics around our county. So many people have volunteered their time and energy, ensuring everyone who wants to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can do so, and I cannot thank them enough for their efforts.
The task force has established a vaccination registration database, which can be accessed under the COVID-19 tab on our county website, www.fayettecountypa.org. The registration form is the quickest and easiest way to register for the vaccine. To access the registry, click on the yellow COVID-19 box on our homepage. Then choose “Individual Registration” and complete the registration form. Once submitted, information will be added to the list of vaccine requests.
Our goal is to reach everyone in Fayette, including those without internet access. To do that, the task force has also established a hotline for citizens to register. You can call 724-466-4142 and leave your name and phone number. A task force volunteer will contact you with the next steps to register.
If you miss your scheduling call, don’t worry! Someone will call you back. Please be patient, as more than 20,000 citizens have already registered, and we are working through the database as quickly as possible. I encourage you to check your phone settings to ensure any calls received from unknown numbers are not being automatically ignored. We are working on establishing a central phone bank dedicated to processing the registry.
Distributing this vaccine is crucial, especially here in Fayette County, where we have a large elderly population. Those citizens over age 65 and people who have compromised immune systems should register as soon as possible. Even those who are not deemed “at-risk” under Phases 1A and 1A+ should register. Signing up through our task force database will ensure you are on the list and able to receive the vaccine as soon as it’s your turn.
Getting vaccinated is critical for not only your health, but the safety of those around you. No matter how cautious you are – wearing masks regularly, social distancing and frequently washing your hands – you are still vulnerable. You should continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, even after receiving the vaccine.
Take it from me: I contracted COVID-19 in January after 10 months of being as safe as possible during this pandemic. It hit me pretty hard, and I’m lucky to be here today after a weeks-long struggle. I had nearly all the major symptoms, and I never knew what the virus was going to do next.
I’m on the mend and getting better, but for those people on the fence about getting this vaccine, know that I went through a really rough time. I’m one of the lucky ones because I’m still here. This is a very nasty virus that can kill our loved ones, so it’s nothing to mess with.
I am living proof that we need the vaccine, so if you can get one, please do. This pandemic is ongoing, and we will not rest until we’ve achieved herd immunity in Fayette County.
We want to get shots in arms as quickly as possible, depending on when supplies are available. If you’re having trouble registering for the vaccine, send me a message on either of my Facebook pages, and I will personally help you sign up.
For the latest COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force information, you can email covidinfo@fcema.org or visit the county website for an updated fact sheet.
Please, do the right thing and get vaccinated.
Vincent A. Vicites
Fayette County commissioner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.