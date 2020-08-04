We have been actively dealing with the corona virus since March. In four months, things have changed around us so quickly, including new words in our vocabulary. Social distancing and shelter in place seemed to foreign to us when first introduced. Now they have become part of our everyday language. It’s amazing how easily we can adapt to something when we have to. This brings me to my point.
When we were first told we had to shelter in place and our state was closed down, we obeyed. We “flattened the curve” and were rewarded with a little freedom. Yes, there were restrictions, but for the most part we listened and kept our numbers down. Then we heard our county was finally going to open and “go green." I think in people's minds green meant GO. All of a sudden people want to gather in large groups. Entire families are going out together. Social distancing has pretty much gone out the window.
Can you explain why some things are accepted without question and others we just refuse to follow? Recently, a ruling came down making face coverings mandatory in Pennsylvania. We were told you cannot go into a store or restaurant without them. Yet people refuse to listen. You know, it took a while for people to finally understand that the sign saying no shoes, no shirt, no service meant exactly that. What makes it such a big deal to include no face mask no service on that sign? This new mandate should be enforceable by businesses, but resistance is strong.
State numbers had been steady, but after the July Fourth weekend, Fayette County had a drastic increase in corona virus cases. Don't people listen to the news? After people being together in close quarters to watch the fireworks, we have had daily increases of positive cases and deaths. Recently over the course of two days in the New Salem area, there were activities scheduled. Yes, a hog roast and musical entertainment sounded like a good idea, but for two days that area was packed with cars and people. You know what the end result will be.
I dislike wearing my face mask as much as the next person. It’s uncomfortable and hot. I wear it because I am being considerate of you. My mask will protect you. Can't you have courtesy and do the same for me? Have a little empathy for the sick and the elderly. Be compassionate towards those with underlying medical conditions putting them in a higher risk group. Think about those elderly people alone in nursing homes not understanding why they cannot see their family or get a hug. You don't need to wear your mask in your car or in your back yard, but when you join others, wear your mask.
Everyone is so caught up living in the new parameters, they forget about the simple things they can do to help with a solution instead of adding to the problem. Do your part to help limit the spread of the COVID-19. If all you do is complain about wearing a mask to go to say the casino, then don't go. There was a woman on TV who was in line the day the casino reopened and was interviewed on TV. She didn't think it was fair that she could not smoke in the casino and had to go outside. Is it fair to the people who don't smoke and also want to enjoy the casino? Is it fair for them to be subjected to second hand smoke? I get it. I’m an ex-smoker and it’s a hard habit to break. Rules are in place for a reason. No one sat down one day and said what can we do to offend the biggest number of people. Nobody likes change; nobody wants change and nobody likes being told what to do. But rules are rules. If you don't like the restrictions, then don't participate in those activities.
If I was a parent with an autistic child who couldn’t wear a face mask or a child who couldn’t understand why they have to wear one, then I certainly wouldn’t take that child to an amusement park or anywhere else where there will be a lot of people and then complain knowing the rules up front. Please find other activities or a way to compromise within the rules. In the giant scheme of things, there are small things that are minor inconveniences that would help improve our overall situation and yet so many are so stubborn that they refuse to follow them.
This situation is not going away any time soon. Despite what you hear or read, we are not acting like sheep and blindly following someone’s suggestions. This is real. It is simple. Wear your mask. Socially distance yourself. Stop giving people a hard time in establishments because they're just trying to follow the rules. We are all in this together. There is a time for martyrdom but this is not it.
Kathy Bartolotta
Tower Hill Two
