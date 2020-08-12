Lily Kofler, a behavioral scientist, wrote a commentary a few weeks ago that was shocking for a woman with her training to be swayed by the tactics of Black Lives Matter. Her naïveté influenced her thinking that Jim Penniman-Morin’s statement would convince readers that destructions of state’s Confederate statutes were acceptable. Ms Kofler wasn’t convincing enough to make her commentary unbiased.
Mr Morin’s negative outlook about military service probably stemmed from his service years in various wars. He should’ve understood even short term service affects most people’s behaviors, whatever their race. He also addressed how pitiful it’s for African American teenagers to ship out on bases with Confederate leader’s names reminding them of racial negativity.
Whatever race of any young man leaving for war would traumatize him. He’s leaving his family and he may not return. Any distaste African American people have for war probably arose from all negative conveyance. Those times should pass and a new attitude is long overdue.
Black Lives Matter consistently proclaims it has accepted its origins. If that’s true why is it protesting with hateful dispositions. Maybe black members have a double minded gene syndrome. During the Holocaust, Jews were put in gas chambers. They were even told to dig graves before being shot to death. After they fell into those graves other Jews covered their bodies with dirt. Worldwide anti-semitisim still follows the Jews, but they don’t protest or destroy properties. Jewish behaviors reflect differently.
It was President Obama praising Black Lives Matter for enlivening the blacks negative history. He was aware blacks have a low tolerance for patience; he should’ve discouraged any radical protesting. Then blacks might’ve not jumped to use George Floyd’s image as a pawn for their recent protests. Most Black supposed victims have been the reasons for these marches and protests.
Recently, Floyd’s march brought chaos, that brought the police. It’s always the police hailed as the troublemakers exploding the scenes. That’s why Black Power wins; the strength comes from never waiting for justice. Then the famous cry ‘No Justice No Peace’ bellows across the nation.
Even if George Floyd would’ve stopped to think, he might’ve not entered that store with his bogus twenty-dollar bill. Then he wouldn’t have committed a second crime while already on probation for a Texas crime. Unfortunately, he relented and ended up dead.
However, he was rewarded with a $90,000 funeral and hailed a hero.
These protests brought Black Lives Matter large sums of money from its regular sponsors and the bereaved world. Most people bought every word posted on signs, sprayed on buildings and streets. The money rolled in like the tears running down the people’s faces of the world. And Attorney Ben Crump readied himself to file more discrimination suits.
However, President Trump and the First Lady only received criticism for their church visitation to pray. Our president and his wife were branded photo opt schemers. If Mr. Obama had been in office, no negative remarks would’ve hit the medias. Blacks can’t get the first black president out of their minds. Yet no sight of Mr. Biden or his presidential advisor, Mr. Obama were spotted at the scenes trying to help. They probably watched the madness explode from inside.
Since most of the black’s concrete demons are smashed or defaced, who destroyed the Holocaust Fountain in California, or who killed a retired black police captain while securing his friend’s shop. Both of these senseless acts weren’t the black’s demons.
These protests were planned wars to fight good. Paid criminals were hired to destroy the foundation of what this country was founded upon, God and Christian/Judaea principles. All aids to help form good behaviors. All people’s behaviors are affected by rearing, environments, and the company we keep. Goodness or badness then flows thru the hearts, spirits and bodily actions teaching love for others, the country, the justice system and people’s properties. But when hate walks in, it begets more hate, and creates evil, overshadowing the world with a black cloud.
All African American descendants from slaves won’t move forward by destroying flags, statues and other demons. And their routes traveled in these past months will only keep their pasts alive. Once some demons were alive, but now they’ll still exist in their minds. If all these past reminders continue to be swept out of sight, then history will only be a pile of rubble.
This happened now when all those activists and supporters who’ve been hiding behind closed doors decided to come out to stir up evil; they want to usher in a new way of life to fit their own needs and wants, but what about the other people who still honor Life, Liberty and Justice.
If Black Lives Matter and its supportive groups and other people allow themselves to be fooled by different slave masters, who’re funding this propaganda then eventually all will return with a vengeance. This time might be far worse than now or yesteryear.
Eleanor Veres-Skibo is a resident Uniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.