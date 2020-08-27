Thank you to the healthcare workers in our area nursing homes.
We tend to remember, as we should, the many nurses doctors and aids working in hospitals, but we must never forget to offer thanks to the dedicated professionals that care for our loved ones our family members that can no longer care for themselves. I would like to give a shout out to all those that work in our nursing homes, but a special shout out to those at Laurel Ridge nursing home. The dedicated staff there have for the last three years cared for loved and protected my sister in law. Betty With everyone in lockdown and no visitors allowed, my wife and I feel at peace knowing Betty is well cared for. Betty’s two sons, her three sisters, her brother and her nieces and their families, give thanks to and pray for the dedicated staff at Laurel Ridge. All of Betty’s family wish them all the love and blessings a life can bring.
Most of our healthcare workers work for minimum wage. That is something that needs to change. The people that take care of those we love when we can not care for them ourselves should be making a living wage of at least $20 an hour. Would that be too much to make sure we have qualiﬁed caring people? Do our loved ones deserve less than the best? We all know that a living wage brings more productivity makes our work force more responsible gives our work force pride in themselves and in their job. We need legislators that look out for those that have worked all their lives and thru no fault of their own become dependent on skilled nursing home staff to give them comfort and safety.
Go online or phone your local representatives and ask if they are willing to support healthcare workers, by offering legislation and ﬁghting for a living wage for healthcare workers.With the exception of Camera Bartolotta, our local GOP legislators do what the Republican Party leaders want. Our local representatives tell us what we want to hear and promise us that they will get it done.
Remember the pension reform promise, or the term limits pledge?
Instead they gave themselves a raise, increased their pension. allowed utilities to raise rates, then they increased the gas tax making them the highest paid state legislators and Pa. the highest taxed state.
Remember you could be in a nursing home some day and you would expect well-qualiﬁed, knowledgeable, dedicated people caring for you. Are you and your loved ones going to get the care you deserve from someone with an attitude because all they make is minimum wage working two jobs just to put food on their table? If our local legislators won’t ﬁght for your loved ones, vote them out.
So they can enjoy the pension they said they would not take.
James Sloan
Hopwood
