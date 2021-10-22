When we look at people's faces and in their eyes, we see nothing but fear, worry and sadness. If we look in a mirror we probably see the same thing. It is like we have given up on God and we begin to feel that he has given up on us.
So many people are afraid to go to church (the house of God, the place we go for healing, strength and courage) because they fear getting ill. We are hiding from God and life. God will never give up on us. We are the ones who are making our lives miserable. We are letting fear take control of our lives. It is draining our pride and life out of us and most importantly faith and trust in God.
It is a fact that we are living in a society that due to the corruption and lies has put our country in a bad situation. History tells us that we have experienced these same problems of fear and worries many times before, but we never gave in or gave up; we fought back. That was what made our nation so great and powerful.
The only way that we can feel alive again is to trust in God, country and in ourselves. Quit hiding in fear.
Gene Barnhart
McClellandtown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.