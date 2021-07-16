Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano, who represents four rural counties in central Pennsylvania, has humiliated himself and our commonwealth on the national stage by meddling in the Arizona presidential election vote of Nov. 3, traveling to that state in efforts to secure yet another recount of the vote at the behest of Donald Trump, who for as long as he lives, will not admit that he lost fair and square both in Arizona and nationwide.
Mastriano now seeks to bring yet another election audit to Pennsylvania, and he has accomplices within his party. In Western Pennsylvania, an enabler is colleague Camera Bartolotta, who has participated in sham meetings spearheaded by Mastriano, the goal being to challenge an election result which the GOP did not like. Bartolotta opens the door to another Pennsylvania audit on the basis that she has received myriad calls and messages from constituents who do not trust our system of elections, and she asserts that she has a duty to listen to them.
I wonder if she would feel obligated to listen to constituents who challenge the upset victories achieved by the Republican Party in the auditor general and treasurer races, or if they asked her to investigate whether the Earth is flat.
Mastriano is a dangerous and dishonorable man. He is a friend of QAnon, he seeks to blur the separation of church and state, he attended the Jan. 6 pre-insurrection rally held by the former president in an effort to overturn the votes of tens of millions of Americans. Most importantly, he will fight to impose the tyranny of the minority, elections be damned.
No sensible, honest, and patriotic colleague of Mastriano should be following him over a cliff.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.