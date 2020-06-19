Jesus said, "O thee of little Faith." I think that a lot of us are falling into that category. What in God's are we doing? We have stood by and let God be condemned by evil people that has been destroying his scared name and now we are letting these terrible people put fear in our hearts and minds that is causing us to weaken our faith and trust in our savior, Jesus Christ.
When we were afraid, sick or in pain, the one place we would end up, is in church. We never had any fear of going there because we knew that God would keep us safe and ease our fears and suffering.
The church has gone thru a lot of epidemics, diseases, virus and infections down thru the years. They never closed their doors because that was where we went for God's help and healing. Then they told us that we couldn't go there because we could get sick. I never thought that I would live to see the day that the doors to God's House would be closed, especially here in America.
When they opened the churches, I watched a portion of our Mass on Facebook and when I saw very few people and they all had mask on and then to see the separation of the people, I said to myself, is this the way that Jesus wants us to worship him. I don't think that Jesus is to happy with what is going on in his church and also those followers that are afraid to come church.
There was a need to be cautious and concerned, but it could have been handled with restrictions without closing it's doors. These decisions are going to change a lot of Christians lives concerning attending church, receiving the Sacraments and the fear of sharing peace and kindness by shaking hands or giving hugs. We have seen to many precious Gift's taken away from our Faith, especially in the Catholic Church.
Our faith is in serious trouble. God needs our help. There are evil people that want to destroy God and one way to do it, is by closing the doors to our place of worship. It's time to put politics aside and get on God's side because these enemies of God and country that are doing a pretty good of putting hate and fear in all of us while they sit back and watch us destroy each other.
We better regain our courage to never let fear or hatred take away our faith and trust in Jesus Christ or our country. What kind of Christian foundation are we going to leave for our children, if we continue to let it be taken away from us.
Jesus died for us, don't you think that he deserves all of us to fight and trust in him.
God Bless America
Gene Barnhart
McClellandtown
