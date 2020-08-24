Let's take a good look at what we have let happen these last seven months. In law enforcement, the commonwealth attorney would be careful in preparing his case, because if he let something get by him and a defense attorney picked up on it and used it to win his case, this case becomes part of court record. Now this case history can now be used by other defense attorneys to get their client off. The more this happens, the more tools the defense has to get their clients off. The same thing is taking place during these last seven months, because certain standards have been established during this corona virus period. Let's see what they are:
The government had a complete shut down. Now corrupt politicians can use any disease or virus to shut it down again because of what happened in this case. Look at what the governors have done. What about the school system? They could be ordered to close their doors every time something like this happens. These politicians and powerful influential people with a lot of pull can use what has taken place for their benefit to obtain control and cause disruption in our society and even in our churches.
These individuals by succeeding in this conspiracy have now enabled themselves to use these standards or case history to pull our strings any time they want. If you don't know what this means, one word can described it: "socialism"
These same destructive so-called Americans used "Roe vs Wade" to get Abortion passed into law. (Look at how many millions of babies have been murdered because we let case history, standards or guidelines to be established). You put these into the hands of terrible people, they can cause a lot of destruction, which we are seeing now in our cities.
These same people that have been trying to take God and Christianity out of our lives has also succeeded in applying a standard for our churches. The leaders are now in a position where if another situation arises like the one we are in now. They have put themselves in a bad position. Why, because if another crisis comes up, they will have to follow the same guidelines, or stand to be sued if someone gets ill.
The question is why did we let this happen? A theory could be that we have become a society where we think more about putting ourselves first before thinking about other people. If the shoe fits, we need to do something about it.
Here is a suggestion: get rid of the corrupted politicians that are behind this propaganda to take control of our lives, at the voting polls. By doing this, we take the power away from them and their supporters. This is not a time to worry about your feelings getting hurt. But the truth is that the Democratic Party with their control of the Congress, has not done anything to improve the future of our country.. What do we want, socialism or freedom?
God Bless America.
Gene Barnhart
McClellendtown
Your letter asked this question: "The question is why did we let this happen? A theory could be that we have become a society where we think more about putting ourselves first before thinking about other people. If the shoe fits, we need to do something about it."
Yes. We are a society who has stopped caring about one another. Had some not worried about their "rights," we might have been able to stem the virus. Parties and bars are more important than grandparents. How about you folks just push us off on an ice floe.
