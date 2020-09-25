Nineteen years ago our nation was brutally attacked. Not only did the terrorists kill our fellow Americans they used our fellow Americans on planes to take the lives of Americans.
This day September 11,2001 should never be looked at lightly.
So many people lost their lives, on the planes, in the buildings and on the ground. First responders, firemen and police also lost their lives responding to the worst attack on American soil. People are still dying today of cancer from the smoke.
This year, 2020, even with COVID 19 and unrest in our nation, the ceremonies should of still taken place and all the fellow Americans that lost their lives should of been remembered in a proper way. With social distancing, masks and lets not forget common sense.
I was disheartened when I went to a tribute for 9/11 with no sirens on all the engines, police cars and paramedic vehicle were silence, no bell to be rung and no message of this solemn occasion, only a distant siren from a fire company. So sad.
This is history and it can't be changed and I pray to God that it will never be forgotten.
Shame on anyone who forgets the day of September 11, 2001.
Signed: A fellow American who will always remember.
Kathleen Lucciola
Carmichaels
