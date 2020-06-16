As we return to normalcy after our recent COVID-19 crisis, let us not forget that we are still in the midst of another crisis; that of drug dependency and addiction.
To help address this emergency, the Fayette County Overdose Taskforce will hold a virtual town hall forum on Tuesday, June 23 from 6 p.m to 7 p.m. This meeting is the first of what we hope will become a series of town hall meetings accessible via Zoom. We will focus on education, prevention, and treatment options available to combat Opioid addiction.
My goal has been to make Fayette County a better place to live, play, work, and raise a family. A drug free community and environment is an important part of attaining this goal for many reasons, including:
• It’s a severe health risk to the individual addicted.
• It tears families apart. Many local families now find themselves having the unexpected task of raising their grandchildren or other relatives. Some of these families are not in the financial position to absorb these added expenses.
• It improves the well-being of families, friends, co-workers, employers, and communities.
In the community, reduced drug dependency improves our ability to:
• Decrease blight and poverty
• Provide for better educational opportunities and outcomes
• Lower stress on our first responders and health care system
• Make it easier to attract new business and residents to our County, allowing our area to grow
• Improve workforce development and training, which is important, so we have people to fill the jobs we are trying to attract
• Increase employability and productivity of workers
• Decrease domestic violence and the abuse and neglect of children
• Fight crime, not only drug dealing but also petty crimes users commit to get money for drug purchases
During the forum you will be presented with information on addiction and ways in which our communities may help build awareness that substance abuse is a public health problem. Decreasing drug addition, drug usage, dependency, and drug crimes can only impact all of us in a positive way. There is no section of society immune to this crisis. If we do not continually build up ourselves and our community, we will fall victim to complacency.
The link to register for this meeting is available on the Fayette County website fayettecountypa.org. Please consider joining us for this informative meeting. Thank you.
Scott Dunn, Fayette County Commissioner
