I propose that effective immediately, no elected official of the federal, state, county and local governments should collect a salary until the states are reopened to business.
Let those officials file for unemployment like the common folks. Then they will suffer the same pressures as the citizens as they wait the reopening of the economy. The elected officials should NOT recover any lost salary or benefits, just like those workers who are not going recover what they are currently losing while their places of employment are closed.
Yes, the economy should be reopened only when it is safe. But, elected government officials should be treated just like the average non-government workers as they await the resumption of business--
Bob Logue
Fairbank
