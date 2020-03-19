I am writing to express my disappointment with the Connellsville Area School Board's decision to eliminate block scheduling. The five directors, a couple of whom I voted for, ran on a platform of putting our children's education first. This decision calls that into question.
First of all, the amount of instructional time in the core subjects of English, math, science, and history will be reduced by 90 minutes a week for each subject. This will have a direct affect on the state's assessment scores, which have been showing growth. By reducing instructional time, that growth will not continue.
Secondly, eliminating block scheduling will result in a safety issue. Every time the bell rings, over 1000 students are in the halls, going in multiple directions, heading to their next class. That number is a far cry from the 675 students when it was Junior High East. The building isn't really able to accommodate that many students.
Finally, it is very disappointing that these five directors made the decision against the advice of the current staff, parents, students, the principal, and the director of curriculum.
My hope is that before the next school year they will readdress the issue, and show us they really are putting our children first.
Vicki Hall
Connellsville
