I recently unearthed a button that says: ERACISM and I’ve been wearing it. I was surprised when a man looked at my collar and asked what it meant.
As we sit at the beginning if a new year, I have been thinking not only about Eracism and our socially and sadly racist attitudes, but also about our social denial of "climate crisis." I came to this flash of understanding.
Humans are on this earth facing destruction of our planet from climate change. That is no different than all us being on a jet liner which is plummeting full speed down to crash. And in the face of that pending disaster we still have people fist fighting in the aisle of the plane over who gets to sit in first class.
We must take a stand and take action for our mutual human survival.
Jacquie Albert
Uniontown
