I take exception to the term "new normal." That expression is frightening to me. People will become lackadaisical and accept the way things are. It actually causes me to be depressed and angry. I feel we are in a "Temporary situation" due to COVID-19. Temporary has hope of an ending. We need to look forward to life beyond COVID-19. With God's help we will be healed and enjoy life as it is meant to be. Not covered up with masks and gloves, standing six feet apart.
Lois Taylor
Smithfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.