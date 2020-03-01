Dear Fayette County taxpayers:
As your Board of Commissioners, we are constantly working together for the betterment of Fayette County and its citizens.
We recently made the extremely difficult decision to increase real estate taxes to cover the costs of new voting machines and the new Fayette County Prison. We did not make this decision lightly, and ultimately did so to prevent future financial hardship.
In 2018, the state mandated Fayette County purchase new voting machines for use in the 2020 Primary Election. This imposed a time-sensitive expense upon us. We went through a tedious process to ensure we made the most cost-effective choice in contracting with Dominion Voting Systems. In doing so, we believe we prevented the need for another purchase of this magnitude for many years to come.
In addition to the voting machines, the county is currently in the process of building a new prison on the former U.S. Army Reserve Center site in Uniontown. The current jail is 131 years old.
Immediately addressing these issues is critical.
We are tirelessly working to quell existing lawsuits against the current jail. A federal judge is closely monitoring our efforts at the existing facility, but also the progress of building the new prison.
Should we stop making progress:
• The federal judge could shut down the existing facility via court order.
• We would then be required to house our inmates outside the county and pay daily, per-inmate costs to do so.
• We would also be required to pay for all transportation costs incurred by moving inmates in and out of the county to access our court system.
• We could be legally required to follow a strict timeline to replace the jail.
• We could incur astronomical fines, attorney fees, court fees, and construction costs while building a new prison under federal terms.
This would be a devastating financial blow to Fayette County and its taxpayers. We believe the new facility will be operated and maintained in an extremely cost-effective manner, benefiting the long-term financial health of our county. While we have not determined an estimated cost for the new prison, we are working diligently to bring the project to fruition as quickly and inexpensively as possible.
The 2020 budget increases the property tax millage rate by 1.25 mills, from 5.1448 to 6.76448. We designated 94 percent of the tax increase for the new prison and voting machines.
Please keep in mind:
• Property owners are not taxed on the current market values of their properties, but rather their parcels’ assessed values.
• Fayette last conducted a countywide reassessment in 2003, meaning all properties are valued in 2003 dollars.
• To ensure all property is assessed on an equitable basis, all properties built or modified since 2003 are still assessed at their 2003 values, based on an in-depth formula set by the Pennsylvania Tax Equalization Board in Harrisburg.
We encourage all citizens to visit the Fayette County Tax Assessment Office’s website, www.property.co.fayette.pa.us for help determining how the property tax increase will affect you.
As your commissioners, we looked at every possible option to balance the 2020 budget. Despite the county’s efforts to be fiscally responsible over the past four years, this tax increase was, unfortunately, unavoidable. While we understand the financial burden this places on all of us as taxpayers, it is minimal compared to the costs Fayette County would incur by not complying with state and federal mandates.
Raising taxes is always a last resort, but we cannot shy away from doing what’s right, just because it’s difficult or unpopular. We appreciate your support as we continue working hard to keep Fayette County moving forward.
Sincerely,
Your Fayette County Board of Commissioners:
Dave Lohr, Chairman
Vince Vicites, First Vice Chairman
Scott Dunn, Second Vice Chairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.