It wasn't long ago that Fayette County was controlled by the Democratic Party. That time is no more. The Republicans only once in my memory held a county row office other than a minority seat as a Fayette County Commissioner. Approximately 5 years ago registered Democrats outnumbered Republicans by a 4 to 1 margin. In November 2019 it was redacted to 1.4 to 1. As of September 2020 it is now 1.26 to 1. In my opinion, I feel a lot of Democrats have abandoned the party due to it moving to the far left and forgetting about working class people. I predict by next year that we will be at least 1 to 1 or better. Why do I say that? I know a lot of people that are democrats that vote Republican in the general election. I personally know of two elected democrats that are switching to Republican.
Look at what the Republican party has achieved in the last few years. We have two Republican County Commissioners in David Lohr and Scott Dunn. Pat Stefano is our State Senator. Matt Dowling, Ryan Warner and Bud Cook are our Republican State Representatives. Bill Gerko is the new Mayor of Uniontown. Guy Reschenthaler represents us in the U.S. Congress.
And by the way, the U.S. Secretary of Defense in President Trump's cabinet is Mark Esper. Mark of course is a Republican who graduated from Laurel Highlands in 1982. He went on to the United States Military Academy (BS); Harvard (MPA) and George Washington University (PhD).
Recently, the Fayette County Raegan Republicans and the Fayette County Republicans have joined forces and are working cooperatively with each other. This is making the Republican party much stronger.
As you can see, we Republicans are on the move and invite all those who believe conservative issues such as pro life, Second Amendment, supporting police, legal immigration, capitalism, border control and supporting the coal/gas industry to join our party.
Dr. Garret Breakiron
Chairman, Fayette County Raegan Republicans
Uniontown
