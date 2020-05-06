The Herald-Standard recently published a commentary in its Thursday, April 30 edition written by Monessen Mayor Matt Shorraw . In it he describes local government as being in "the weeds." He also criticizes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's suggestion that states seek bankruptcy to solve their financial problems.
Shorraw does not realize that the federal government cannot afford to bail every city that has financial problems. It is up to the cities themselves to properly manage their affairs. I would like to remind readers that Shorraw is, in my opinion, guilty of serious mismanagement or better yet in his case no management as he and a fellow councilman did not attend any council meetings for more than a year. So another councilman picked up the slack for Shorraw and did his best to fill in.
When he finally did come to a meeting this past January he fired two people who held key positions and replaced them with two people of his own choosing. The mayor's conduct at council meetings is also very unacceptable as he is disrespectful and does not promote unity. He will sometimes adjourn a meeting while a councilperson is talking. He will also make important decisions without the input of all persons involved. He just doesn't seem to care about our city at all. We can all hope and pray that he is not planning to run for reelection next time around.
Dave Burdis
Monessen
