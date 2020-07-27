There is a lot of commotion and concern about the students going back to school. The parents need to have a number of issues and concerns to be answered. The School Districts have numerous problems to solve before opening the schools for the kids to get a badly needed structured education. We all would feel bad if just one child would be infected and God forbid, if a child would die.
The studies here in the United States and abroad are showing that a very few percentage of children are getting infected or having a harsh affect from this virus. The major concern is the children wearing a mask and keeping a social distance from each other. That is the solution to solve getting the virus, but is it feasible to accomplish the children getting a proper education.
Let's take a look at the kids and what affect it would have on them. First, they would have to wear the mask all the time they were in school. What kind of immediate or long term physical problems could arise from wearing it for a long period of time? What other kind of serious problems could it cause them now and later, not being able to talk to their friends, having to stay away from the teacher and fellow students? What kind of reactions and fears are we going to instill in their minds, especially the younger children.
What about the teachers, especially in the lower grades. How are they going to be able to keep these kids attention, if they have to spend a lot of time just telling these kids to keep their mask on? (I feel sorry for those teachers that have to do this). The teachers in the upper grades are going to have a rough job dealing with the older students. These students are not going to wear their mask all the time What about social distance? (Please, someone tell me how any teacher or security are going to be able to keep these teenagers apart and do it in an orderly manner)? Having these students wear a mask and keep social distance is not going to work. Home schooling is not going to work either. We were kids once and we know why it will not work. What about working parents and single parents?
Our kids and grandkids nee a proper education in order to have a chance to make a future for themselves. We owe and want it for our children.
What I hope and pray for, is that the qualified professionals that are connected with this serious problem, come together for the sake of these kids. Have them weight all the options, revue the honest statistics and then make a Godly decision to get these special people and future leaders back in school.
God be with them and God Bless America
Gene Barnhart
McClellandtown
