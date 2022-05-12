On May 4, both of our state legislators stated their desire to ban legal abortion rights in Pennsylvania. No government body should be able to dictate that a female carry a fetus to term and delivery. In fact, the government should have no part in any decision to keep or abort a fetus.
It doesn't matter if the female believes she is too young or too old to have a baby, if she feels her health is at risk, if the fetus has abnormalities, if she is a rape victim, or if she cannot financially afford child or another child.
What does matter is that it is the woman's body, and her decision should be the only decision that matters!
Deborah Mains
Uniontown
