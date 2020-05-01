I am 74 years old, and a few years back, I had an epiphany of sorts. I realized that gravity wins.
In recent decades, I have tried to live a healthy lifestyle. I used to jog, and now I walk. I ride my bike in the warmer seasons of the year. I have tried to eat a healthy diet, with a few exceptions.
Though I have never met a doughnut I didn’t like. Diet and exercise can slow the process, but eventually, we all go the way of all flesh. Aging can be compared to furniture: when your chest starts to drop into your drawers.
You have probably heard about the octogenarian who once said, Tthere are three things that happen to you when you get old. You lose your eyesight and hearing. I can’t remember what the third one is.” A realistic and healthy perspective on life and death can be therapeutic.
COVID-19 and the fear of death have manipulated our society. No one wants to die. Anybody who says they have no fear is either a fool or a liar. Reasonable steps to avoid danger are proper. Nonetheless, a morbid fear of the reality of our ultimate demise can rob us of life even before death.
Gravity does win. In the recent movie about Mr. Fred Rogers, when speaking about death, he said, “Anything we can talk about we can manage.” If we never come to grips with our mortality, we will neither live well nor die well.
Ken Barnes
Mechanicsville, Va. (formerly of Brownsville)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.