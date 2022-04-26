I find it hard to believe how anyone can still support our so-called president after his many serious mistakes and blunders.
His very sloppy pullout from Afghanistan and the wide-open southern border are two of the many blunders we have witnessed. It seems that Joe Biden is leading us down the wrong road.
We have traded one of, if not the best, modern-time presidents for the worst one that we have ever had. Everything Biden touches seems to turn into a disaster.
I hope and pray that if he is able to serve out his full four-year term that our great country will survive it.
David Lee Burdis
Charleroi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.