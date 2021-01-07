The big question today is: How do we, the older generation, encourage the younger generation to become interested in their communities?
Many organizations have gone by the wayside due to the lack of interest in being part of what made our communities more viable. The many different functions that these groups had and the lasting friendships that emerged from working together were what makes a community.
We have to ask ourselves, was it something we should have done to draw this interest or is it that our society today has other interests due to the technology that has invaded us?
Could we, as parents, have been more aware of how this technology would alter our children's lives to where most of their interest lies within the computers and phones? Could we have changed that? The main interest I had in writing this is that, here in Masontown, many hardworking, interested people found that it was worth trying to preserve our town's history and formed a historical society and created a museum to preserve what we could of it.
At this time in my life, and it is not on my side, I have seen many changes take place in our community. I tried to do my part as others have, and it saddens me to see that the history of our town is in danger of being forgotten. The museum may become a thing of the past, due to the lack of members to keep it preserved.
It's unfortunate that Masontown is being labeled as a sleepy community, without much excitement to look forward to. That's understandable.
The only organization, Masontown Matters, tries to do what it can to bring some excitement to our town by mostly holding events for children and struggling to keep the Fourth of July event viable.
Is there anything we can do to change our community?
Would a town meeting be helpful, with young residents telling us what would spur their interest or whether they are happy with the status quo?
I would appreciate any comments that might help change our course.
Kay Rendina
Masontown
723-583-2349
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.