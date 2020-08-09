For the past several months, the newspaper headlines and the evening new is about the virus that has gripped this county. COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on every aspect of daily living and changed the way we go about our daily routine. This pandemic has taken thousands of lives and has financially bankrupted many businesses large and small. Researchers are attempting to find a cure for this virus but to date to no avail.
In the wake of the pandemic the country would face another blow that would resonate nationwide. On May 15, George Floyd died at the hands of a white police officer using a choke hold. Floyd was already subdued; however, the officer continued the choke hold until Floyd died which took about 8 minutes. Floyd's death sparked weeks of marches, sit ins, and demonstrations to protest the killing.
Again, on June 12, 2020 yet another unarmed, black man was killed by a white police officer. Rayshard Brooks was the second black man in a three week period to be killed at the hands of a white officer.
The deaths of Floyd and Brooks brought together blacks and whites, young and old, men and women from every walk of life to march, pray, demonstrate and protest the killings. Even a few individuals of Fayette County gathered to sit in and protest the killings. A player from the NFL and NBA spoke out about the inequalities and injustices that is prevalent in the NFL, NBA and this country. On June 19, Juneteenth was celebrated across the country. Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Liberation Day, Emancipation day and Jubilee Day. Juneteeth was formed to celebrate the emancipation of blacks who had been enslaved in the United Stated. Although we are free, we are not yet equal to our white brother and sister.
The importance of education is stressed but having an education and experience doesn't guarantee one will be hired or promoted. In the workforce there remains a disparity in the hiring and promotion of blacks. Even here in Fayette County there remains a disparity when hiring and promoting blacks and people of color. Where I had been employed, a position of supervisor became open. I applied and was interviewed. A few days after being interviewed I was thanked for my interest in the position; however, they wanted to go ".... in another direction." What exactly did that mean? What direction was the position to go? After being told I didn't get the position, it was wrongly implied that I was saying I didn't get the position because I was black and I was told that my being black wasn't a factor when making the decision who would be appointed supervisor. But if they truly wanted to know what was said in the office, they should have talked to all involved in the conversation. I was never really told why I didn't get the position.
On June 18, the commissioners updated the county policy of nepotism. Nepotism was a practice that had been ongoing for decades and kept many individuals, although qualified, weren't hired because the position went to someone who knew or was related to someone already employed by the county. I commend the commissioners for their stand and an effort to change the way by which the employees are hired.
I question when will the employment field for blacks and people of color going to be level? Now there are those who would say the field is level and there's no racism or bias when considering hiring a black. Unless the racism touches and affects you or one you love, you may not recognize and acknowledge racism.
How long before we forget about George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and other blacks and people of color that have died at the hands of white police officers? How long before we forget those who marched, sat in, prayed and protested the killings. To forget the events of the past three months the events are likely to occur again. When will we come together? When will the playing field be equal? ALL LIVES MATTER, NOT JUST BLACK LIVES.
Carol King-Woods
Uniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.