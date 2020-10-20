I'll tell you how old I am. I'm old enough to remember when politicians (regardless of party) treated each other with respect. I remember when the president of the United States was treated with respect by both parties. I remember when the news media reported (mostly) the truth. They told the good and bad of both parties.
When I was delivering the "Morning Herald" and wanted to know what was going on in the world, I simply opened the paper and found out. The reporters today should be ashamed of themselves. I'm old enough to know that the polls you see on TV don't mean a thing. I talk to people and I look at yard signs. If the signs mean anything, Donald Trump should be ahead 10 to 1.
I'm also upset about the way Joe Biden and other Democrats are using the scare tactic about how people are going to lose their Social Security, Medicare, and health insurance with pre-existing conditions. President Trump has stated on many occasions that he will not take any of that away, but the Democrats keep saying he will. Biden says he will raise taxes, defund the police, close coal mines, ban fracking, and take our guns. He still claims to be a Pennsylvanian. I guess that's the malarkey he talks about. Ask a true Pennsylvanian about fracking, coal, and guns. I'll tell you the answers will be quite different from Biden's. The only time Biden is a Pennsylvanian is when he needs Pennsylvanian votes. Defunding the police is the most stupid thing I've heard. Can any sane person imagine what the world would be like without the police?
I remember when people voted for a president and the opposing party won, everyone rallied around the new president. The politicians today won't help the president get anything done. I guess they would rather see our country become a socialist country rather than work for us. Socialism is where we're headed. If you don't believe it, look at how many socialists are already in our government. If Biden would become president, I believe he will not complete his term. That will give us a socialist president.
I remember when the debates were fair. I can't figure out why the moderators are all Democrats. How can that be fair? I also believe that there will be fraud with the mail-in ballots. Looking at yard signs, if Trump loses, I think there will be a good case for checking ballots. I'm against mail-in ballots.
I have deteriorating lungs, and on Nov. 3 I will put my oxygen on my shoulder, stand in line, and vote. May God bless us all and the USA.
George Hutchinson
Carmichaels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.