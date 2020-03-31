On March 18, NYC nurse, Kious Kelly texted his sister he was on a ventilator in ICU with coronavirus. “ I’m OK. Don’t tell Mom and Dad. They’ll worry.” These were his last words. Colleagues on social media agonized his death could have been prevented, but the hospital lacked protective gear. The U.S. has now has the most coronavirus cases after surpassing China and Italy. Testing positive-85,724, with 1,275 American deaths. Fayette County jumped from four to nine cases, while Pennsylvania increased to 2,218. We have a limited number of hospital beds, 9,801 veterans and a large senior citizen population. There lives are most at risk. We treasure their lives. But not everyone does.
On Sunday, the president announced that if we have only 100,000 deaths, the government will have done a good job. Really? 100,000 deaths will be a victory for the government? After pushing to re-open the economy by Easter, Trump, finally agreed with his medical advisors to remain in shut down until April 30 for now.
Glen Beck recently broadcast, “Even if we all get sick, I’d rather die of coronavirus than kill the country. I would rather have my children stay home, and all of us over 50 go in and keep the economy going.” His reckless words reveal a devaluation of all human life.
Texas Governor Patrick echoed the sentiment older Americans can take care of themselves to safeguard their grandchildren’s economy. San Antonio’s Mayor Nirenburg responded, “I’m not willing to sacrifice any one of my residents, let alone.... the health care workers, or the 100,000 veterans in this community who are older Americans." Who among us is willing to sacrifice our parents and grandparents as sacrificial lambs?
Recently a bi-partisan group of former national security officials, doctors and governors urged the president to utilize the Defense Production Act, compelling private industry to ramp up production of emergency supplies. Currently, state governors are competing against one another to obtain ventilators and masks. Only the president has the power to authorize these companies to manufacture and fairly distribute these supplies. Repurposing auto plants into ventilator facilities takes two months, with the peak of the crisis expected to hit NYC in 2-3 weeks. After backing away from a ventilator deal with GM, the president chafed his mind on Friday, fully utilizing the Defense Act.
Meanwhile, Fayette Countians continue to do everything they can to keep their families, their neighbors and their veterans safe but staying in and 6-feet apart. Despite our dry, red hands, we understand that this is not about politics. This is about life and the safety of us all.
Paula O’Connell
Uniontown
