In the upcoming primary, we are writing to strongly encourage Republicans to vote for Lou Barletta. Lou has extensive experience and a proven track record as a servant to the people, having served from 2000-2010 as mayor of Hazleton and from 2011-2019 as congressman in the 11th Congressional District.
Pro-life and pro-Second Amendment, he has a long history of putting his conservative values into action. From his experience fighting illegal immigration and supporting fossil fuels to his support for law enforcement and veterans, Lou is no stranger to the issues facing the commonwealth. He is also ready to address necessary changes to voting laws, including the repeal of Act 77.
Lou runs a grassroots campaign, where the emphasis is meeting with and listening to the people of Pennsylvania. Armed with his extensive experience as a servant to the people, his knowledge of the issues, and his ability to work with legislators and local government officials alike, Lou is well-equipped to go to Harrisburg to address the issues important to the people of Pennsylvania.
Dave Lohr
Chairman, Fayette County Board of Commissioners
James Custer
Fayette County Sheriff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.