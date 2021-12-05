Far too many career politicians in Washington talk, rather than accomplish what they promised to do. Today’s Democrat Party is out of control with its extreme agenda, including its fringe movement to defund the police.
As a sheriff, I know that Pennsylvania needs a senator who supports our brave women and men in blue, is committed to ensuring safety and security in our communities, and stands for law and order. Jeff Bartos will be that senator. With his proven business record and conservative values, Bartos will stand up to the partisan nonsense from career politicians in Washington.
Next November, we have a chance to send a senator to Washington who will stand up for our values and vote in our best interests, as so many lawmakers fail to do. I look forward to working with Bartos to keep Pennsylvania a place for our children and grandchildren to live, work, and raise families. I am proud to endorse Jeff Bartos for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate.
James Custer
Uniontown
