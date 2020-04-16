I have to say the coronavirus is very serious and very deadly to some people. It is also a big problem in some areas, but not ours! The media regurgitates doom and gloom. Just today we heard the biggest increase in cases for Pa.
The whole stat is not Philadelphia area. There was no big increase in the surrounding counties of where we all live. Many counties have very few cases -- 2, 7, 5. They are locked down just like we are. The grocery stores are open, but not the liquor stores, but the beer distributors are open. They sell booze online but you can't log on. To ad insult to injury, this is now a racist issue unfairly attacking the black communities.
You can go fishing with a mask on with your buddy, but you can't work outside as a contractor unless you mow lawns. Mon Valley Hospital and Washington Hospital are ready for the surge that may come, but hasn't. In the meantime, nurses and health care professionals are being sent home in the anticipation of the SURGE. People are buying cases of pork and beans, there is no toilet paper, hand sanitizer, or wipes. People can congregate at the grocery store, but you can't go to work. The unemployment office is overwhelmed and the media blames the Republicans. Big dairies are dumping millions of gallons of milk everyday while kids go without food and yet the cows have to be milked everyday and throw it away. Best of all, you need a government permit to throw the milk away!
My point of view is this, areas with a problem where cases and deaths are climbing, be the toughest on. In an area like ours, be careful but not stupid. If here in Southwestern Pa. we can go fishing with a friends then here in Southwestern Pa., we can go to work with a friend and keep him a fishing pole away.
Jim Blair
Rostraver Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.