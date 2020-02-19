On Thursday, our Fayette County Commissioners are voting on a new ordinance that would make Fayette County "A Second Amendment Sanctuary County."
And for the record, this ordinance will not strengthen anyone's gun rights. No one is suggesting limiting our legal rights to purchase and own a gun for hunting or defending our home and families. So is this ordinance even necessary or a good thing for our county?
Most gun owners I know support sensible gun safety laws. They support universal background checks, closing gun show loop holes, support red flag laws, banning assault weapons most often used in mass shootings, and want o keep guns out of the hands out of domestic abusers and terrorists. Fayette County needs to attract businesses that will create jobs and tourists who will visit our World Heritage site Fallingwater, our our two National Parks, and Ohiopyle State Park.
Why are our county commissions doing this now? Shouldn’t they be attracting businesses instead of making business leaders pass us by as it looks like they will be promoting us as nineteenth century Dodge City? We are the the third poorest county in Pa. and Uniontown is the one of the most dangerous cities in Pa. Our commissioners need to make job development their top priority. Investors and corporations will pass us by if this ordinance is passed. This has already happened in other areas where ordinances like this have passed in other states. Please consider calling your county commissioners today and tell them we want them to create jobs and to vote "no" on this unnecessary ordinance naming the county a Second Amendment Gun Sanctuary County.
Call 724/430-1200 and tell them what you think.
MaryEllen Snyder
Chalk Hill
