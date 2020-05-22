The death of a good friend prompted Xavier De Maistre to devote a small chapter in his book, A Journey Around my Room ( published in 1795), to eulogize the life of a close companion. Listen to some of his thoughts: they go from mourning to hope:
“(My friend’s) ...death has taken him away from me; it seized him at the very start of his career...To see him expire in my arms just as he seemed to be the very picture of health...Ah, I’ll never get over his loss!...But the dawn starts...the dark ideas ...evaporated with the night and hope is born again in my heart.”
“No, my friend has not entered non-being...the sight of the countryside...and a certain mysterious charm shed all around me , so elevate my thoughts than an invincible proof of immortality forces its way into my heart and occupies it wholly.”
Like De Maistre, we too would mourn the lose of a good friend, or a spouse, a child, mother, father, sister, brother.
But, would Donald Trump mourn for the loss of a good friend? Is he mourning for the ever increasing thousands of Americans now dying from the present virus, and who will die? Does he mourn for those unfortunate people throughout the world who are succumbing to the deadly effects of COVID-19?
I think he doesn’t care for the well-being of others. He is only concerned about himself. I think he lacks, and probably never acquired, that human emotion called empathy. I believe his consuming focus has been and is on himself and his political future since day one of his presidency. His words and actions prove just that. He is a master of deception and smugly stands erect among others, with no mask, as if he could address this killing virus: “I am immune to your deadly effects.” And recently, he claims to be taking the FDA non-approved drug hydroxycloroquin. He is sending a dangerous message to the public.
So who is the Angel of Death? Is it the coronavirus or something or someone else? I content he sits in the Oval Office and with his vice president and his administration and with no check on them from their party sycophants; and they all waited too long to control the present virus from spreading, like a wildfire and killing people throughout our country. Ultimately, the president, and he alone, as commander-in-chief, is responsible for over 90,000 American deaths. The buck stops at the Oval office. And those deaths could have been substantially less if the experts in medicine and science were listened to in the early months of this year.
So, mourn for your fellow Americans who should not have been victims of this bungled health crisis. And place the blame for this crisis where it belongs: The president.
Edwin Lefevre
Monessen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.