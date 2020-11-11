As someone who has ended friendships and cut several people out of my life over the past four years, I'm offended by the misguided suggestions popping up everywhere in the media that we should now forgive everyone and sing "Kumbaya."
I have friends from across the political spectrum. It’s normal to disagree about politics. It's healthy to debate different ways to do things. I didn’t remove people from my life because of differences of opinion or during some childish tantrum, they were cut out because of their moral failures. They had no problem supporting the idea of ripping children from their parents and keeping them in cages without beds or toothbrushes because they crossed an imaginary line in the sand while legally seeking asylum. Their minds didn’t change when evidence of rampant sexual abuse and forced druggings and sterilizations at the hands of customs and border protection came to light. They had no qualms with people's constitutional and human rights being violated so long as the culprit was hiding behind a badge, no problem with people driving into crowds, and no issue with leaving our Kurdish allies twisting in the wind to be massacred by Turkish forces. Withholding disaster relief after hurricanes and wildfires was fine with them, as was playing favorites with lifesaving medical equipment during a public health emergency. They shamelessly valued money over human life.
These cannot be justified as necessary evils. I’m not sorry at all. I don't believe there's anything wrong with distancing yourself from grown adults who cross moral boundaries. While I understand the desire for harmony and reconciliation, that won’t be achieved by inviting the fox back into the hen house or choosing to bed down with the devil. Healing is impossible without addressing the injuries. Everything I mentioned is still happening. Right now. The knife is still in the wound. Whether we heal depends on people having the integrity to see wrong for what it is.
This is about good versus evil. It’s not over. Morality doesn't run on an election cycle. You either have it or you don't, and no one is obligated to waste time on people they no longer have respect for.
Justin Sims
Uniontown
Hey Justin,
First I applaud you’re formation of an echo chamber. It’s much easier to hold extreme views when you silence and censor opposing ideas. Now your overblown allegations are understandable. The moral argument here is a bit laughable. Cages and Guantanamo Bay were Obama/Biden brainstorms. Fast and Furious type gun runs to cartels, again Obama/Biden. 7 new wars, yep Biden. Most bombs ever dropped in one year...Biden (ran out one year). Biden’s senate team found WMDs in Iraq, and drove home the point of necessity of war. Biden championed the 1994 crime bill and called it the Biden bill on the floor of the senate which specifically targeted people of color, he reaffirmed his commitment to this crime bill publicly as late as 2016. So stop with the moral high ground of which Biden has none. Additionally, there are current issues from his entanglement with foreign powers. Trump makes a phone call we indict, Biden gets cash we elect. I think you should consider how narrow minded it is to retreat to and echo chamber and refuse to accept that many people voted for Trump because they felt the corruption of the Biden’s was excessive. Just follow the facts and don’t cut them off when they lead where you ideology won’t let them go.
