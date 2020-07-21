"Courageous", "honorable", "a man of basic human decency", "a fighter for equal justice and equal opportunity", "uncorruptable", "true public servant", "irreplaceable", and "historic figure" are some of the words and phrases which come to mind in reflecting upon the magnificent life of Georgia U. S. Representative and lifelong fighter for civil rights, John Lewis.
Representative Lewis was a follower of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and adhered to his principle of non-violent protest of injustice. He earned his credentials and battle scars in the 1960's, during which he fought for an end to segregation at a time when it was widely accepted in many parts of the country. During the infamous 1965 march across Selma, Alabama's Edmund Pettis Bridge on what came to be known as "Bloody Sunday", he suffered a fractured skull, beaten so badly by law enforcement officers acting on the orders of racist authorities, that he almost lost his life. The outrageous response of law enforcement to a group of peaceful protesters, which watched by the nation in horror, was a turning point in the civil rights struggle.
During 34 years in Congress, there was never a hint of scandal or impropriety, rather Mr. Lewis' career was characterized by dedication and hard work to make his district and the country better. His life experience and period of service in the U. S. House earned him respect and esteem on both sides of the aisle.
On the fiftieth anniversary of the march across the Pettus Bridge, Representative Lewis said in reflection, "There is still work yet to be done". Surely Dr. King would echo that sentiment as we have regressed in recent years to being a place in which racism and hostility toward those who are different from us has become more open and accepted.
The best tribute to a great man would be to honor his tenets: to make our nation a place of tolerance, acceptance, color-blindness, and peace.
May John Lewis enjoy eternal peace. In his time on Earth, he was a true servant of God.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township
