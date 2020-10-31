Kudos to the Fayette County electons office and its director, Larry Blosser.
In my haste to return my mail-in ballot, I inadvertently forgot to sign the outside envelope. Although that is a fatal error, I was happily surprised when I received a letter from the county election bureau advising me of my error. I was also happily surprised that they included concise instructions on how I could appear in person prior to and up to Election Day to cure the error. Alternatively, the letter indicated that I may appear in person at my polling place on Election Day and vote by provisional ballot.
Thank you. It is refreshing in today’s jaundiced world of politics and bureaucracy to see the system operate as it should. I firmly believe that no matter who you vote for every vote should be counted. And I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to correct my spoiled ballot.
John H Lowery III
Fayette City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.