Dear neighbors,
To honor all the police, nurses, ambulance crews, social workers, doctors, dispatchers, firefighters, emergency management staff, aides, postal workers, let’s all us around this country wear a blue ribbon, put blue on our houses, mailboxes, front windows and porches.
We honor all of you who risk your lives to save ours!
Jacquie Albert
Uniontown
