Here we go again. We had the second U.S. mass shooting in two weeks, this time in a Texas elementary school classroom full of innocent children. If you’re keeping score, that makes 198 mass shootings and 27 school shootings this year with seven months to go.
Some people say this is a mental health problem. It is, because this country has lost its collective mind. This has to stop. Some people say that Democrats are politicizing this latest shooting. Well, it is about politics – and spineless politicians who won’t work on a compromise solution to stop this bloodshed.
There is no legitimate reason that rapid-fire weapons of war, such as the AR15-style firearm, should be in the hands of private citizens. The Second Amendment was written when muskets were the weaponry of the day. You can’t use assault weapons for hunting. As far as claiming people need them to fight government tyranny or a foreign invader – both unlikely scenarios – good luck against tanks.
I ask this of local candidates, such as Dave McCormick and Matthew Dowling who like to garner votes by saying they’ll “protect your 2A rights,” how about protecting the rights of citizens (including children) who are losing their inalienable right to life, liberty, and happiness? Or how about supporting common-sense measures such as universal background checks?
When upwards of 80% of Americans – including many gun owners – support some form of gun control, you’re on the wrong side of public opinion.
Bernard Quarrick
Uniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.