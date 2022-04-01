April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The blue ribbon you will see is a constant reminder to fight for protection for our children. We must protect our most precious gift, our children.
A reported 1,750 children died from abuse and neglect according to the most recent (2020) national data. Locally, we received and responded to 1,915 reports of maltreatment in 2021. This April, we recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an initiative rooted in communities working together to serve children and their families in meaningful, impactful ways that provide families what they need to thrive, even throughout adversity.
Today and every day I ask each of you to step up and make a difference in a child’s life. It is by reaching out and doing those little things that amazing outcomes will be seen in our future. Each year, we educate and raise awareness about the impact child abuse has on children and society. This year I want to focus on the strengths. We can come together and build families up to make families strong and resilient so they can provide for their children. This is where the difference will come. When we build each other up, we will change the narrative in the community.
National Child Abuse Prevention Month is more than just raising awareness about the reality of child maltreatment. It's about taking action to reduce maltreatment. Fayette County can join in this national effort by providing our families with the support they need. There are certain issues such as a family’s neighborhood, income level, or other societal factors that can make parenting more challenging. By reducing these vulnerabilities through strength-based approaches that truly support families, we can begin to mitigate child maltreatment and improve the outcomes of children, youth, and families. To make child abuse less likely to occur, we need to invest in our community and our families.
In Fayette County, consider partnering with family and strength-based focused organizations and programs. Help with concrete supports through donations or volunteer work at St. Vincent De Paul, Connellsville Community Ministries, or any social service support organization. Help by watching a child while parents get a break. If you see a family in need, what can you do, what has been done for you?
All children deserve to grow up in safe, supportive environments. What will you do Fayette County to support families and spread the word about the importance of child abuse prevention? I challenge each of you to step up and do one thing to help a family. Post on social media #Fayettethrivingfamilies so we can celebrate the good works. Together, we can end child abuse and neglect.
Gina D'Auria
Uniontown
