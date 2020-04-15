In a recent letter to Editor Opinion, a Grindstone resident said a local church should be ashamed. Where our sister from Grindstone got it wrong was in calling a den of iniquity a church. A place where a self ordained leader and his cult members meet while flying the Trump flag is not a church. The false prophets would like Christians like our sister from Grindstone to call their den of iniquity a church.
It gives them a feeling of legitimacy. John 15:12 Jesus said love one another as I have loved you, that message from Jesus will not be in the sermon given by the false prophets nor will you hear Matthew 25: 31-46 the golden rule. What you will hear is hate and intolerance you won't be told to walk in the foot steps of Jesus. In a den of iniquity Donald Trump is lord not Jesus.
Another local resident in a letter to the editor opined that we should walk a mile in Trumps shoes.
That would be some walk, a walk that would land most Americans in prison here and Hades in the here after. Fortunately Trump is above the law here and can do anything he wants as President just ask any Republican in the Senate. Or any of our local state representatives. If we put on our walking shoes we can walk thru our poor misunderstood president's sex life. He bragged about sexually assaulting dozens of women and paid others to remain silent I'm sure Trumps followers believe there is nothing wrong with sexually assaulting women.
If we walk through his home life we can see he has no respect or understanding of his marriage vows since adultery was at the heart of each divorce. being married to obviously ungrateful women could cause a man to commit adultery throughout his 3 marriages and why he would pay a porn star to not tell his current wife.
Lets walk thru his business.
In the nineties he could not get a loan from an American bank and had to have Russian Oligarchs co sign for him to get a loan in Europe. As a businessman he contracted reputable contractors to do work for him then either threatened to sue them where they would need to spend more in court than the money he swindled them out of. Or he filed for bankruptcy and only had to pay pennies on the dollar. Or just stiffed them because in his opinion they did shoddy work. Being a dishonest business man our president can not help being dishonest with the American people.
Let's walk thru his academic life. While attending school he never made the honor roll they say his grades were bought his tests were taken by others. He has threatened to sue the schools he attended if they release his academic scores. For fear people would find out how low his IQ is.
Then we have Trump University, How many people do you know that have had a university named after them? Thousands of former students sued the University for fraud they said they were bilked out of millions a federal judge appointed by Bush forced him to pay back over 25 million in damages. Let's walk through his charitable Foundation, another federal judge appointed by Bush.
Ruled the Trump Charities were not real charities because they used the money donated to pay for Trumps legal expenses and a 6 foot tall Portrait of himself .Donald believes any money donated to Trump Charities is money donated for his use as he sees fit.
Walking in the foot steps of Jesus will get you eternal light in paradise. Walking even half a mile in Trumps shoes will get you eternal darkness in hell.
Jim Sloan
Hopwood
