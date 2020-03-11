Thank you for publishing in the Tuesday, March 9 edition Kirk Ennis’ account of the cronyism that our Heritage Hills community suffers under because of the centralization of political power. Unfortunately, Mr. Ennis has played his hand with a certain amount of subterfuge, calling his detached storage shed a “pool house” where there was not pool to service until he was forced to construct a swimming pool in his backyard in order to be able to say, “Hey! Look, I have a pool now, so my shed is now a “pool house,” isn’t it?
Likewise, we are supposed to have so many bedrooms. It’s up to me to call any room a bedroom, isn’t it? This bedroom has a stove and a refrigerator. This bedroom has a sofa and end tables. I call it a bedroom suite without any bed. Oh, okay, I’ll put a “hideaway bed sofa” instead of a king-sized bed. Now, I am in compliance.
Ray Pohaski
Heritage Hills, South Union
