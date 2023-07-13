A new proposal by Gov. Josh Shapiro to provide vouchers to the lowest 15% of performing public schools in Pennsylvania in exchange for a larger increase in subsidies to the state’s public schools has failed to pass both houses of the Legislature. Therefore, the governor decided to drop the voucher plan in order to get a budget passed for the 2023-24 school year. It would have been a win for both sides that will most likely resurface at a later time.

