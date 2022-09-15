I read with great interest Pennsylvania state Sen. Pat Stefano's recent column on the business climate in Pennsylvania.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, September 15, 2022 1:43 AM
I read with great interest Pennsylvania state Sen. Pat Stefano's recent column on the business climate in Pennsylvania.
Stefano referred to the impact of inflation on families and claimed the problem is "free money," such as the student loan forgiveness implemented by President Biden. But Stefano disingenuously failed to mention the "free money" the Trump administration approved for families during the pandemic. The problem was not "free money" then. There were many people out of work, thus not producing any goods and services. The "free money" they received was spent on needs for their families, thus creating a market demand for a limited supply of goods.
Stefano referred to the Pennsylvania Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT), and is glad that it will be lowered. When businesses look at new locations, they first look for the impact of the market, availability of a qualified workforce, distribution and political environment. Tax structure is at the low end of considerations. An example of this is Amazon wanted to place a distribution warehouse in Churchill, which the community's citizens foolishly rejected. Most new businesses are not independently owned or limited liability partnerships, thus they are not required to pay CNIT.
Stefano states that he and his Republican colleagues are focused on providing opportunity. But the state's gas taxes are the highest in the nation. We also have paid Turnpike commissioners, and a bloated administrative staff filled with political appointees in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All they do is increase Turnpike fees each year.
The biggest problem in Pennsylvania is the Legislature. It is the largest full-time, paid legislative body in the country, and the most inefficient. The average pay is about $100,000 per year. Plus, there are costs associated with benefits, staff and office facilities. My suggestion to Stefano and his Republican colleagues in the state Senate is to reduce the size of the Legislature.
They need to get to work.
John V. Pessamato
Connellsville
Pessamato is the former financial controller at the Rockwell International office in Uniontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.