Coming from a girl whose dad has sat in bushes to catch robbers, the sentiment that I am about to share, to the officers of the Uniontown City Police Department who didn’t know him, please know, this is the greatest compliment I could ever pay you.
When it comes to the taxes in the City of Uniontown, is every dollar spent perfectly, maybe not. But the next time you call the police at 9:29 p.m. and at 9:33 p.m., three squad cars with five officers arrive to save you and the lives of those you love, don't forget why. Those are your tax dollars hard at work.
They have wives, husbands, children, parents, siblings, family and friends, but when they walk into a crime scene in which you’ve called them to, they’re thinking about YOU and those at risk. You aren’t sent a bill afterwards, you can trash them on social media if you don’t agree with something they did, but guess what, if you call them again, they’ll be there- just as fast.
This recognition isn’t to discredit departments with much larger territories to cover. We have fine men and women protecting and serving us all over our county, state and country, for that matter. This is though, a reminder as to why having a local police and fire department is something that makes me, personally, sleep better at night. Our taxes pay for these fine men and women to protect and serve us, and boy do we get our money's worth.
Under the direction of our Police Chief Jason Cox, he and his department worked hard to solve a crime in less than 24 hours. A crime that compromised my personal safety, along with someone very special to me.
They do it every day. It’s in their nature. It takes a certain kind of person to do that job, regardless of what department they work for-- big or small. They’re selfless human beings. While I’m of course, partial to those in law enforcement, it’s important to remember that 99.9% of them are not only good, they’re the best.
It was just a coincidence that a crime was committed against me on the street I grew up on, feeling so safe and secure. But it wasn’t a coincidence that the same police department that contributed to my safety, still does, to this day. It’s community policing at its finest and we are all blessed to have them working for us!
This is one of the few times I’d take it upon myself to speak for my dad, David Sisler. When it comes to this, I’m confident in saying, he’d be more than satisfied. That, in itself, speaks volumes.
P.S. Invest in surveillance cameras, inside and outside of your home!
Kendall Sisler
Uniontown
