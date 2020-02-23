When I first moved to the Valley in 1992 I was impressed with all the assets of the area and many more within an hours drive in any direction. I could not figure out why the area had not taken off. We had everything to make it happen but it just didn't. It didn't take long after moved in to find out why. Each little borough, burg, and town let insisted on being independent. Nobody wanted to work together. In the last few years a few things have changed because of economic necessity. Police forces are regionalizing and townships are beginning to work together.
More recently a local business leader launched the Mon Valley River Magazine. This quarterly publication highlights the assets of our area. It showcases some of the many reasons why people should come here and what they can do when they get here. Whenever people travel they look for this type of publication to see what restaurants, lodging, attractions they can take advantage of. In the first issue the magazine featured Vinoski Winery, Nemacolin Castle, Our Sports Heroes, a listing of Antique shops, Specialty shops, Wineries, Live entertainment Sports bars, Restaurants and more. It also showcased some of the many attractions in the area and beautiful color photos of views in the Valley. The magazine is available in many places to pick up for free.
The magazine is funded by advertising in the magazine and it's future depends on businesses supporting the effort. Our Chambers of Commerce should be cheering it's success and making the magazine available to potential new businesses or people interested in finding out about the Mon Valley. All of our Hotels should have the Magazine available for their guests.
In Lower Speers, my Riverside Shoppes, the Back Porch and the Speers Street Grill got behind the effort immediately as did some other areas, but we need more. The more successful this publication is, it will greatly expand it's product and expand the benefit to the Valley.
Hats off to Melanie Patterson for having the vision to see what a great future we have in this Valley.
Jim Blair
Rostraver Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.