A little levity now and then is a good prescription for what ails you.
Let’s play a game. How about the “eight ball answer” game? Some of you may have one of these predictors of the future and others may not. Just what is this game?
It is a plastic sphere made to look like an eight ball that is used for fortune telling or seeking advice. According to Toy Tales, it was invented in 1950 and the user asks a yes-no question to the ball and then turns it over to revel an answer that is in a window on the ball. There are twenty possible answers inside a standard Magic 8 Ball. Ten of the possible answers are affirmative five are non-committal and five are negative. There are websites that one can play the game on if you do not own one. I have one in my hands. Let’s give it a try.
First the question followed by the answer that the Magic 8 Ball gives.
Question: Will the NFL play regular season games with fans in the stands? Answer: YES.
Question: Will we ever find an honest politician? Answer: YES DEFINITELY.
Question: Will we find one soon? Answer: OUTLOOK NOT SO GOOD.
Question: Will President Trump win re-election? Answer: OUTLOOK GOOD.
Question: Is Governor Tom Wolf abusing his power as governor? Answer: IT IS CERTAIN.
Question: Will Joe Biden win the election? Answer: MY REPLY IS NO.
Question: Will Hillary Clinton ever go away? Answer: OUTLOOK NOT SO GOOD.
Question: Has the virus become part of a political agenda? Answer: BETTER NOT TELL YOU NOW.
Question: Is the main stream media telling us the truth the whole truth and nothing but the truth? Answer: CANNOT PREDICT NOW.
The final question and possibly the most important one of them all.
Question: Will it snow on December 25 in Western Pa? Answer: OUTLOOK GOOD.
There you have it all the news, sports and weather fit to print thanks to a $10 game.
Edward Zadylak
Connellsville
