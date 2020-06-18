It has been said that "He who controls the media controls the mind."
Any truth in this statement? TV news channels have been running stories for over a year now that are geared to change your mind about a certain candidate that is up for re-election to the office of President of the United States.
First it was "Russiagate". How could the Democrat nominee loose the election in 2016 unless there was outside interference during the election process? Secondly. Ukraine and the impeachment that followed. This stuck around for awhile until the process ran out of gas all in the attempt to dissuade you for supporting the President. Thirdly. 2020 began with a virus.
If you buy something at your favorite box store look closely at the tag and it just might read made in China. The virus has the same tag on it. . Mitigation, Mitigation and more Mitigation is all we heard. What followed were lock downs along with a suspension of our constitutional rights. Please do your civic duty and vote by mail was the tag line. How many of us did just that? It was a conditioned response all in the name of preserving our safety.
Now the media is feasting on civil unrest and will do so until desired results are achieved. Four long months are ahead of us. What will the media do in that time? A few possibilities. Coverage of the return of Godzilla . Alien life contacts Earth and the one that has the lowest odds of occurring will be the return of the virus. This is critical and the timing is of the upmost importance. A month before the election so as the reinforce stay at home orders and condone voting by mail.
Prior to the election be prepared to hear and read the term "Ballot Harvesting." It is the practice of allowing political operatives and others to collect voters ballots and turn them in en masse to polling stations. Does this sound legit to you? Is there a possibility of rampant voter fraud occurring? You be the judge. From now until November hold on to whatever you hold on to we are in for the ride of our life.
There will be a media blitz second to none. Here is some advice. Turn off the national and local news and watch reruns of the "Little Rascals" and "The Three Stooges" doing so will put a smile on your face!
Edward Zadylak
Connellsville
