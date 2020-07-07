Margaret Sanger believed some people were “human weeds,” “reckless breeders” and “morons” who never should have been born.
With those anti-human attitudes, she founded Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion chain, which reaps in billion-dollar revenues while aborting 345,000 unborn babies each year. It does not hide the fact that it targets poor and minority women for abortions, too.
But, while rioters are defacing and destroying statues of U.S. leaders in the name of ending racism, Sanger’s statue still has a place of honor in The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
As our nation struggles to address racial injustice, it is unconscionable that an avowed racist and eugenicist is featured so prominently.
In a 1939 letter to a friend, she wrote, “We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population.” She also spoke to a KKK gathering in 1926.
Sanger founded Planned Parenthood 100 years ago, and since abortion became legal nation-wide in 1973, an estimated 20 million unborn black babies have been aborted in America.
It’s time for the Smithsonian to stop honoring the person who planted these beliefs into an organization that continues to abort 247 black unborn babies every single day.
Black lives matter! ALL lives matter. Abortion is murder.
Pastor Terry Hagedorn
Smithfield
(2) comments
Take all monuments down.
all confederate and racists monuments should be taken down and where feasible put in places like Museums those statues do represent history good or bad being in a museum as sangers statue is and can be displayed for history good or bad just like statues of R E Lee and other controversial figures
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.