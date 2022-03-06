I am appalled to see a political ad on television from David McCormick who hopes to represent Pennsylvania as senator. His ad uses the crude and vulgar refrain that many Republicans think is so clever. Well I don’t think he is clever.
Obviously he forgets that in order to win an election he will need Democrats to vote for him.
You can bet I won’t.
Rose Ann Joseph
Uniontown
